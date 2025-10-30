Next Article
Vodafone Idea shares tank 10% after SC limits AGR relief
Business
Vodafone Idea's stock sank over 10% on Thursday, landing at ₹8.21, right after the Supreme Court put limits on the company's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief.
This was a sharp turnaround from Monday, when shares had jumped nearly 9% thanks to hopes of government support.
Investors aren't thrilled since this help is just for 1 telecom
The court's order only gives Vodafone Idea relief for about ₹9,450 crore in extra dues up to FY2016-17 and refuses to waive penalties or interest—citing "peculiar facts," like the government owning nearly half the company.
Investors aren't thrilled since this help is just for Vodafone Idea and doesn't cover all its liabilities or extend to other telecoms, leading to fresh worries across the sector.