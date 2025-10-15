Bitcoin bounces back to $112K mark, Ethereum nudges up

US-China trade tensions and interest rate cuts

Hints from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell about possible interest rate cuts and ongoing US-China trade tensions have investors on edge.

Analysts say Bitcoin's still facing bearish vibes, even with a brief move toward $113K, which some link to hopes for more quantitative easing.

Edul Patel from Mudrex suggests keeping an eye on any news regarding the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as the market reacts to global uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Solana managed a small gain (+0.79%), but coins like BNB and Dogecoin dropped over 3%, highlighting how mixed things are right now.