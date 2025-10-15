Government plans to merge these banks into larger ones

What will be the impact of this merger?

These mergers are about making Indian banks stronger and more competitive globally—right now, SBI ranks only 43rd worldwide despite its size.

The goal is to boost lending power for things like infrastructure and make banking smoother for everyone.

You'll still have access to a wide network of branches and ATMs, but with bigger banks behind them.

It's a move aimed at helping the economy grow—and making sure Indian banks can keep up on the world stage.