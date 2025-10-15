Hyundai to invest ₹45,000cr in India by 2030

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has announced a massive investment of ₹45,000 crore between 2026 and 2030. The company plans to invest 60% of the total amount in product development and research & development (R&D), while the remaining 40% will be used for capacity expansion and upgradation. This ambitious plan is part of HMIL's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian automotive market.

Product strategy HMIL plans to launch 26 new models by 2030 As part of its investment plan, HMIL has also unveiled an ambitious product launch strategy. The company plans to introduce a total of 26 new models by 2030. This includes seven all-new products, six full model changes, six variants, and seven facelifts/product enhancements. Among these launches will be five electric vehicles (EVs) and eight hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs).

Market expansion Hyundai will also enter MPV and off-roader SUV segments Along with its product launch plans, HMIL also intends to enter the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and off-roader SUV segments by 2030. The company also plans to launch India's first 'Made in India' compact EV SUV with a long range and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). These moves are part of Hyundai's strategy to capture a larger share of the domestic passenger vehicles market.

Luxury expansion Genesis brand coming to India In addition to its mainstream offerings, Hyundai also plans to bring its luxury brand Genesis to India. The first locally produced model under the Genesis banner is expected to be launched in 2027. This move further highlights Hyundai's commitment to expanding its footprint across different segments of the Indian automotive market.