Samsung ramps up hiring in India for semiconductor, AI roles

Samsung Electronics , the South Korean semiconductor giant, is ramping up its recruitment drive in India. The move comes as part of a larger global strategy to bolster its semiconductor design capabilities and leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC). According to Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea, Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has posted job openings for a range of R&D engineers across major semiconductor divisions, including System LSI, memory, and foundry.

Recruitment details Positions related to next-gen technologies The job postings at SSIR include 16 positions, such as system-on-chip (SoC) design engineers, memory design engineers, SSD firmware engineers, and graphics driver developers. Most of these roles are directly related to core next-generation technologies like system semiconductor integration, memory design, firmware development, and AI computation optimization. This recruitment drive is part of Samsung's plan to turn SSIR into a global design stronghold for AI semiconductors.

Leadership change New head for SSIR Samsung has also appointed Rajesh Krishnan, a seasoned professional in the memory sector, as the new head of SSIR. The move indicates a shift toward a local talent-driven R&D model. Located in Bengaluru, SSIR is one of Samsung's key global semiconductor research bases covering all three pillars of its Device Solutions (DS) division: memory, System LSI, and foundry technologies.