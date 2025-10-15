Volkswagen in talks with JSW to launch EVs in India

What would the partnership look like?

JSW would run things through its JSW Auto arm, combining Volkswagen's tech with platforms from China's SAIC Motor.

Volkswagen is also shifting to a more flexible SUV platform to keep costs down.

The project needs serious investment, so having a local partner like JSW is key.

On top of that, JSW is spending $3 billion on a new auto hub in Maharashtra and wants its first electric vehicle on Indian roads by 2026.