Volkswagen in talks with JSW to launch EVs in India
Volkswagen is back at the table with JSW Group, looking to finally make a real mark in India after over 20 years of trying.
Their previous talks with Mahindra & Mahindra didn't work out, so now they're in preliminary talks with Sajjan Jindal's JSW Group to potentially boost their presence—especially as the Indian auto market continues to grow.
What would the partnership look like?
JSW would run things through its JSW Auto arm, combining Volkswagen's tech with platforms from China's SAIC Motor.
Volkswagen is also shifting to a more flexible SUV platform to keep costs down.
The project needs serious investment, so having a local partner like JSW is key.
On top of that, JSW is spending $3 billion on a new auto hub in Maharashtra and wants its first electric vehicle on Indian roads by 2026.
Why this matters
Volkswagen hasn't really cracked the Indian market yet—high prices and tough competition have kept it small.
Teaming up with JSW could finally give them an edge, mixing global expertise with local muscle.
With India's demand for SUVs and electric cars growing fast, this partnership could be their shot at real growth.