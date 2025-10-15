Coinbase invests in CoinDCX, valuing Indian crypto exchange at $2.45B

Coinbase , a leading US-based cryptocurrency platform, has announced its decision to invest further in CoinDCX, one of India's top crypto exchanges. The funding round, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, will value CoinDCX at $2.45 billion post-investment. This move comes as an extension of the previous funding round and highlights Coinbase's continued confidence in the Indian digital asset market.

Growth plans Strengthening presence in India The latest investment from Coinbase will help CoinDCX strengthen its foothold in India's digital asset market. The funds will be used to expand the company's product suite, introduce new on-chain use cases for India, and support its international expansion efforts. Notably, CoinDCX had recently entered the Middle East and North Africa region by acquiring BitOasis in 2024.

Validation Statements from key executives Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Coinbase, expressed his excitement over the investment. He said, "India and the Middle East are among the most dynamic regions for crypto adoption and innovation." Sumit Gupta, co-founder of CoinDCX, also welcomed the move. He said Coinbase's decision to invest more capital is a strong validation of their long-term vision and responsible growth strategy.