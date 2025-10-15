Hyundai India gets 1st Indian MD/CEO in 30 years

'Excited to lead HMIL into its next phase'

Garg, who's been Whole-time Director and COO, has spent the last two years gearing up for this role.

He plans to focus on strategic initiatives centered around people, customer orientation, and Hyundai's 'Make in India' vision.

HMC President Jose Munoz credited Garg with driving record sales and profits.

Grateful for the trust placed in him, Garg expressed his excitement to lead HMIL into its next phase, highlighting the growing importance of Indian leadership on the global automotive stage.