Prosus boosts stake in Ixigo parent to 15%
Prosus has upped its stake in Ixigo's parent company from 10.1% to almost 15%, aiming to strengthen its India portfolio as part of a $50 billion investment push.
The deal combined both primary and secondary share purchases.
Prosus previously invested ₹1,295.56 crore in ixigo
Back in October 2024, Prosus picked up a 10.1% slice of Ixigo for ₹1,295.56 crore (about $146 million) at ₹280 per share.
They've now added another 5% by buying shares from Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital for ₹620-660 crore.
Ixigo's growth trajectory and AI advancements
Ixigo, which competes with MakeMyTrip, is using the fresh funds to ramp up growth and upgrade its AI-powered travel experience.
In Q1 FY26, it posted a strong 72.5% jump in operating revenue (₹314 crore) and a 27% rise in net profit (₹19 crore), showing real momentum as Prosus becomes a major shareholder and grabs a board seat.