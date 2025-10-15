Prosus boosts stake in Ixigo parent to 15%

Back in October 2024, Prosus picked up a 10.1% slice of Ixigo for ₹1,295.56 crore (about $146 million) at ₹280 per share. They've now added another 5% by buying shares from Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital for ₹620-660 crore.

Ixigo's growth trajectory and AI advancements

Ixigo, which competes with MakeMyTrip, is using the fresh funds to ramp up growth and upgrade its AI-powered travel experience.

In Q1 FY26, it posted a strong 72.5% jump in operating revenue (₹314 crore) and a 27% rise in net profit (₹19 crore), showing real momentum as Prosus becomes a major shareholder and grabs a board seat.