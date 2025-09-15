Bitcoin climbs to $116,000 mark: Here are today's top crypto prices Business Sep 15, 2025

Bitcoin just climbed 4.4% this week, landing at $116,031. The buzz is mostly about possible US interest rate cuts and some technical market moves.

For now, Bitcoin faces resistance at $117,500 and has support around $115,000.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is steady at $4,650 and Solana has broken out to $242.