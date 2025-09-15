Next Article
Bitcoin climbs to $116,000 mark: Here are today's top crypto prices
Bitcoin just climbed 4.4% this week, landing at $116,031. The buzz is mostly about possible US interest rate cuts and some technical market moves.
For now, Bitcoin faces resistance at $117,500 and has support around $115,000.
Meanwhile, Ethereum is steady at $4,650 and Solana has broken out to $242.
Edul Patel from Mudrex shares his thoughts
Edul Patel from Mudrex says Bitcoin's holding strong above $115,400 thanks to solid economic signals and technical trends—he highlights resistance at $117,100 and support near $113,500.
The total crypto market cap sits around $4.06 trillion right now.
Investors are also watching for Federal Reserve updates on rate cuts; a cut could push Bitcoin higher but any delay might send it back toward $110,000.