Bitcoin, Ethereum lead crypto market recovery as $4tn cap returns
After a dramatic selloff, the crypto market has rebounded, climbing over 6% to top $4 trillion on Monday.
Bitcoin recovered from its Friday low of under $105,000 in the US to about $115,000 in London, while Ethereum also bounced back above $4,100.
The crash wiped out over 1.6 million leveraged positions
If you're into crypto or just curious about digital money's rollercoaster ride, this is big news.
The crash wiped out over 1.6 million leveraged positions and triggered more than $19 billion in liquidations—mostly from Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Funding rates dropped to their lowest since the 2022 crash, hinting at less wild price swings ahead but making markets extra sensitive to global politics.
Trump tariffs triggered the initial selloff
The chaos started with President Trump's announcement about new tariffs on China, which spooked traders and caused rapid selloffs as margin calls kicked in.
Binance, the biggest digital-assets exchange, experienced technical glitches during the selloff.
Over the weekend though, calming comments from Trump and Vice President JD Vance helped ease nerves and sparked a partial recovery—even if uncertainty still hangs over the market.