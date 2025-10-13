Bitcoin, Ethereum lead crypto market recovery as $4tn cap returns

The crash wiped out over 1.6 million leveraged positions

If you're into crypto or just curious about digital money's rollercoaster ride, this is big news.

The crash wiped out over 1.6 million leveraged positions and triggered more than $19 billion in liquidations—mostly from Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Funding rates dropped to their lowest since the 2022 crash, hinting at less wild price swings ahead but making markets extra sensitive to global politics.