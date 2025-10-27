Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpassing $113,000
Bitcoin climbed to $113,571 on Sunday, bouncing back after a rollercoaster October that saw prices swing from a high of $125,000.
The latest surge comes as global trade tensions heat up—especially after President Trump said he would impose a 100% tariff on Chinese imports in response to China's rare earth export limits.
Interest in cryptocurrency remains strong
The crypto world just saw $19 billion in leveraged bets wiped out, reminding everyone how wild these markets can get.
Despite the ups and downs, interest is still strong—thanks to friendlier US regulations and big investors jumping in.
Plus, crypto is making waves in US politics: Big crypto companies spent over $119 million backing pro-crypto candidates for the 2024 elections, showing just how much influence digital assets now have beyond finance.