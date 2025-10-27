Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpassing $113,000

Interest in cryptocurrency remains strong

The crypto world just saw $19 billion in leveraged bets wiped out, reminding everyone how wild these markets can get.

Despite the ups and downs, interest is still strong—thanks to friendlier US regulations and big investors jumping in.

Plus, crypto is making waves in US politics: Big crypto companies spent over $119 million backing pro-crypto candidates for the 2024 elections, showing just how much influence digital assets now have beyond finance.