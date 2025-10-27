SBI to recruit 18,000 new employees in 2025-26
SBI just announced its biggest recruitment push in 10 years, planning to hire 18,000 new team members for the 2025-26 financial year.
Most jobs are for clerical roles (about 14,000), plus around 3,000 officer positions.
This move supports both SBI's operational expansion and its ongoing investment in technology, as highlighted by the planned recruitment of 1,600 system officers.
Recruitment drive details
Already this year, SBI has brought on over 13,400 junior associates and more than 500 probationary officers.
The search is still on for hundreds more officers and over a thousand tech specialists.
If you're interested in joining, expect a mix of exams and interviews as part of the process.
SBI's commitment to female workforce
SBI wants to raise its female workforce from 27% to 30% within five years—women already make up a third of frontline staff.
To help women grow at work, they've rolled out things like creche allowances, family support programs, return-to-work training after breaks, and a mentorship program called 'Empower Her.'