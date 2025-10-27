SBI to recruit 18,000 new employees in 2025-26 Business Oct 27, 2025

SBI just announced its biggest recruitment push in 10 years, planning to hire 18,000 new team members for the 2025-26 financial year.

Most jobs are for clerical roles (about 14,000), plus around 3,000 officer positions.

This move supports both SBI's operational expansion and its ongoing investment in technology, as highlighted by the planned recruitment of 1,600 system officers.