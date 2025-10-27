You can soon pay in Japan using UPI

At first, only shops linked with NTT DATA (look for UPI signs) will accept these payments, but more places are expected to join in phases. Payments work like any cross-border transaction—no announced fees yet, and everything gets tracked in your app automatically for easy spending checks.

A reliable option for your travels

No more fussing with cash exchanges for small buys at cafes or convenience stores—just scan and pay with UPI.

While the rollout is still limited, it's a handy option as you explore Japan.

And with UPI managing record monthly volumes in 2025, you can trust it's both reliable and robust.