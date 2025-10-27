Next Article
Market movers: RIL, TCS lead ₹1.55 lakh crore gainers
Business
Big week for India's top companies!
During the week ending October 23, 2025, seven out of the country's 10 biggest firms saw their market values jump by a combined ₹1.55 lakh crore—thanks to upbeat stock market vibes.
The BSE index even hit a 52-week high above 85,000 points.
How did the other top firms perform?
Reliance Industries and TCS were in the spotlight—Reliance's value soared by nearly ₹47,000 crore and TCS added over ₹36,000 crore.
Infosys and SBI also saw solid gains. Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, and LIC joined the winners' list too.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and a couple of others slipped a bit in value—but Reliance held onto its crown as India's most valuable company.