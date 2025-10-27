Market movers: RIL, TCS lead ₹1.55 lakh crore gainers

How did the other top firms perform?

Reliance Industries and TCS were in the spotlight—Reliance's value soared by nearly ₹47,000 crore and TCS added over ₹36,000 crore.

Infosys and SBI also saw solid gains. Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, and LIC joined the winners' list too.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and a couple of others slipped a bit in value—but Reliance held onto its crown as India's most valuable company.