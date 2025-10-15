Bitcoin hits record high as gold prices surge in India
On October 15, 2025, gold prices in India surged to as high as ₹1,29,040 for 24-carat and ₹1,18,300 for 22-carat per 10gm in Delhi, according to market data.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin rebounded to about $112,500 after positive signals from the US Federal Reserve.
Gold's jump comes from festive Diwali demand and global uncertainty—think US-China tensions making gold feel like a safe bet.
For Bitcoin fans, the buzz is around possible US interest rate cuts fueling optimism in crypto markets.
Both gold and crypto are reacting to big-picture trends: expectations of lower US interest rates and shifting investor moods.
With less risky trading in crypto lately and strong seasonal buying for gold, both markets are showing how global events shape where people put their money.