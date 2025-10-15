Bitcoin hits record high as gold prices surge in India Business Oct 15, 2025

On October 15, 2025, gold prices in India surged to as high as ₹1,29,040 for 24-carat and ₹1,18,300 for 22-carat per 10gm in Delhi, according to market data.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin rebounded to about $112,500 after positive signals from the US Federal Reserve.