Modi government plans to merge smaller lenders with big banks

The Indian government is planning a major merger in the public sector banking (PSB) space. The proposed merger would see smaller lenders being clubbed with larger ones, Moneycontrol reported citing government sources. The move is aimed at simplifying the PSB landscape and creating fewer but stronger entities capable of supporting credit growth and financial sector reforms.

Merger details Proposed merger could involve these banks The proposed merger could see banks like Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Central Bank of India (CBI), Bank of India (BOI), and Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) being merged with larger lenders such as Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), and State Bank of India (SBI). The plan is still in its early stages, with senior officials at the Cabinet level set to discuss it further.

Future plans Roadmap for merger expected to be ready by FY27 The discussions on this merger plan are expected to continue in FY27, with an aim to finalize the roadmap within that year. This timeline is indicative and will allow for consultations with the banks involved. The government wants to build internal consensus before making any formal announcements about these merger proposals as part of its medium-term banking sector reform strategy.