SBI keeps MCLR unchanged at 8.75% for 1-year loans
SBI isn't changing its key lending rates this month, so the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) stays at 8.75% for one-year loans.
This move follows RBI's decision to hold the repo rate at 5.5% earlier in October.
MCLR matters because it sets the base for how much interest you pay on floating-rate home, auto, and personal loans.
MCLR rates for different tenors
As of mid-October 2025, SBI's MCLR ranges from 7.90% (overnight/one month) up to 8.85% (three years).
These rates decide EMIs for people with existing floating-rate loans—so if you already have a loan tied to MCLR, your monthly payments won't change.
For new borrowers, home loan rates are between 7.50-8.70%
If you're repaying an SBI loan linked to MCLR, your EMI is safe from surprise hikes this month—giving some breathing room in your budget.
For new borrowers, most fresh loans use different benchmarks now, but SBI's home loan rates are still between 7.50% and 8.70%, depending on what and who you're borrowing for.