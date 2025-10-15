SBI keeps MCLR unchanged at 8.75% for 1-year loans

As of mid-October 2025, SBI 's MCLR ranges from 7.90% (overnight/one month) up to 8.85% (three years). These rates decide EMIs for people with existing floating-rate loans—so if you already have a loan tied to MCLR, your monthly payments won't change.

For new borrowers, home loan rates are between 7.50-8.70%

If you're repaying an SBI loan linked to MCLR, your EMI is safe from surprise hikes this month—giving some breathing room in your budget.

For new borrowers, most fresh loans use different benchmarks now, but SBI's home loan rates are still between 7.50% and 8.70%, depending on what and who you're borrowing for.