India gets $300 million international shipbuilding order: Why it's a big deal

India ranked 16th in global shipbuilding

CMA CGM usually goes to China or South Korea for its ships, so choosing India is a pretty big shift.

Their chairman Rodolphe Saade called it an opportunity for India to step up in global shipbuilding (where it's currently ranked 16th).

The move also fits with India's push—backed by PM Modi—to break into the world's top 10 shipbuilders by 2030 and boost its role in greener, sustainable shipping.