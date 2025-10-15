Next Article
India gets $300 million international shipbuilding order: Why it's a big deal
Business
Big news for India's shipyards: French shipping company CMA CGM just picked Cochin Shipyard to build six LNG-powered container ships, in a contract worth $300 million.
Each ship will carry 1,700 TEUs, and this is the first time India has scored such a major international order—putting it on the map as an alternative to big players like China.
India ranked 16th in global shipbuilding
CMA CGM usually goes to China or South Korea for its ships, so choosing India is a pretty big shift.
Their chairman Rodolphe Saade called it an opportunity for India to step up in global shipbuilding (where it's currently ranked 16th).
The move also fits with India's push—backed by PM Modi—to break into the world's top 10 shipbuilders by 2030 and boost its role in greener, sustainable shipping.