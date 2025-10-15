Next Article
India, US trade deal to be wrapped up by November
Business
India and the US are moving ahead with a new trade deal, hoping to wrap up the first phase by October-November 2025.
The main focus? Lowering steep US tariffs on Indian goods (some as high as 50%) and opening up more opportunities for American companies in areas like medical devices and tech services.
Deal could mean cheaper exports for India
Despite the ongoing US government shutdown, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is upbeat about hitting the November deadline.
This deal could mean cheaper Indian exports, potentially support job growth in export-oriented sectors, and less dependence on China for both countries.
Plus, India is also working on a big trade pact with the EU—expected by December 2025—which could open even more doors for business and travel.