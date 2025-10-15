Next Article
Salesforce saves $100 million/year by automating customer support with AI
Business
Salesforce is now saving about $100 million every year by using its AI tool, Agentforce, to answer customer questions and solve basic problems—jobs that used to need human agents.
Over 12,000 companies (including Reddit) are on board; Reddit even cut its support resolution time by 84% with Agentforce.
AI's impact on jobs
Automating support has meant fewer jobs for people at Salesforce, but CEO Marc Benioff points out that AI also brought in $60 million in new business by connecting with customers they might have missed before.
Still, not everyone's convinced: Salesforce's stock is down 27% this year as investors watch the company bet big on an AI future.