Bitcoin hits record high as US inflation data boosts risk
Bitcoin just hit an all-time high of $123,500 on Wednesday evening, topping its July record.
This jump isn't happening in isolation—investors across world markets are leaning into riskier bets right now, with even the S&P 500 setting fresh records.
Bitcoin's rise fueled by big companies' crypto moves
Big companies are piling into crypto, inspired by moves like Michael Saylor's Bitcoin strategy—and it's catching on with rivals like Ether too.
Plus, US inflation data came in as expected, sparking hopes for a Fed rate cut in September and nudging more money from traditional stocks toward digital coins.
Institutional investors and ETFs driving Bitcoin's steady growth
It's not just everyday traders anymore. Institutional investors and asset managers are buying up Bitcoin through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), turning what used to be hype-driven rallies into more steady growth.
This shift is helping keep Bitcoin strong—and keeps everyone watching what comes next.