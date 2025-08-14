Bitcoin hits record high as US inflation data boosts risk

Big companies are piling into crypto, inspired by moves like Michael Saylor's Bitcoin strategy—and it's catching on with rivals like Ether too. Plus, US inflation data came in as expected, sparking hopes for a Fed rate cut in September and nudging more money from traditional stocks toward digital coins.

Institutional investors and ETFs driving Bitcoin's steady growth

It's not just everyday traders anymore. Institutional investors and asset managers are buying up Bitcoin through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), turning what used to be hype-driven rallies into more steady growth.

This shift is helping keep Bitcoin strong—and keeps everyone watching what comes next.