Bitcoin hovers near $71,000 mark, Ethereum struggles above $2,100
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Bitcoin is hanging out just below $71,000, with traders watching closely as a huge $18.6 billion options expiration hits this Friday, an event that could shake up prices.
Meanwhile, Ethereum is feeling the heat and struggling to hold above $2,100.
Analysts optimistic about potential Bitcoin surge
There's less Bitcoin sitting on exchanges than we've seen in seven years, hinting at tighter supply.
The overall crypto market cap has nudged up to $2.42 trillion.
Analysts like Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex think if Friday's expiration goes well, Bitcoin could break past $75,000.
Plus, stablecoin reserves are at an all-time high ($316 billion), so there's plenty of potential fuel waiting on the sidelines if things turn bullish.