Bitcoin hovers near $71,000 mark, Ethereum struggles above $2,100

Analysts optimistic about potential Bitcoin surge

There's less Bitcoin sitting on exchanges than we've seen in seven years, hinting at tighter supply.

The overall crypto market cap has nudged up to $2.42 trillion.

Analysts like Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex think if Friday's expiration goes well, Bitcoin could break past $75,000.

Plus, stablecoin reserves are at an all-time high ($316 billion), so there's plenty of potential fuel waiting on the sidelines if things turn bullish.