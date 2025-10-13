Bitcoin jumps back to $115,000 after hitting record low
Bitcoin jumped over 12% to about $115,000 by October 13, and Ethereum popped back above $4,100.
This comes just days after a huge sell-off triggered by Donald Trump's announcement of new China tariffs, which sparked a $20 billion wipeout in the crypto market.
Bitcoin and Ethereum bounce back
If you're into crypto or just watching the markets, this kind of comeback shows how fast things can shift.
After Bitcoin plunged from $125K to under $104K and Ethereum dropped below $3,900, both bounced back thanks to big investors buying in and some cooling off between the US and China.
What next for Bitcoin?
For Bitcoin to keep climbing, it needs to break past $120K resistance (with support at around $113.5K).
Analysts say clearing out risky bets could set up a "V-shaped recovery" as tariff tensions ease—so don't be surprised if prices swing again soon.