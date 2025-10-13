LG Electronics IPO: Shares to list tomorrow; what to expect

LG Electronics India is a top player in consumer electronics here—think washing machines (33.5% market share), refrigerators (29.9%), air conditioners (20.6%), and microwaves (a huge 51.4%). Its strong brand and dominance across these categories made the IPO especially attractive to investors.

Financials and listing day buzz

Financially, LG posted ₹24,631 crore revenue in FY25—a solid 14% jump from last year—and net profit soared 46% to ₹2,203 crore.

The company is debt-free with healthy margins (12.8% EBITDA).

With shares allotted and refunds processed before listing day, the buzz suggests listing gains of around 32% over the issue price of ₹1,140 per share—reflecting big investor confidence in LG's future.