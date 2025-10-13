US dollar slips on Trump's tariff threat

Yuan gets stronger, gold hits record high

This currency shuffle is all about global nerves—China's yuan actually got stronger thanks to solid export numbers, and gold prices hit a record $4,068 per ounce as investors looked for safety.

Meanwhile, political shakeups in France (new cabinet confirmed) and Japan (coalition split) added more uncertainty, making currencies like the euro and yen jumpy.

All these twists shape how money moves worldwide and can impact everything from travel costs to tech prices.