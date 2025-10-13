US dollar slips on Trump's tariff threat
The US dollar slipped on Monday after President Trump's sudden 100% tariff call on Chinese imports last Friday rattled stocks and crypto.
By Sunday, he softened his stance, hinting he wasn't pushing for a bigger trade fight.
The dollar index edged down to 98.91, keeping up its recent slide.
Yuan gets stronger, gold hits record high
This currency shuffle is all about global nerves—China's yuan actually got stronger thanks to solid export numbers, and gold prices hit a record $4,068 per ounce as investors looked for safety.
Meanwhile, political shakeups in France (new cabinet confirmed) and Japan (coalition split) added more uncertainty, making currencies like the euro and yen jumpy.
All these twists shape how money moves worldwide and can impact everything from travel costs to tech prices.