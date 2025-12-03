Bitcoin nears $93,000 as Fed rate cut buzz heats up

When investors feel confident about riskier assets like Bitcoin , it usually means they're betting on bigger gains ahead. The Fed's decision could shake up not just Bitcoin but other coins too—Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano have all been climbing alongside it.

What's next?

Keep an eye on US inflation data—it'll likely steer where Bitcoin heads from here.

Analysts think prices could go even higher this month but warn things might get bumpy depending on what the Fed announces.

In October, Bitcoin climbed to a peak of $126,000—showing how much global events can move the crypto world.