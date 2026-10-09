Bitcoin slid to $82,000 amid OpenAI revenue worries and tensions

The whole crypto scene is feeling the heat. The market cap slipped 1.13% to $2.79 trillion, and coins like BNB and Dogecoin dropped up to 6.26%.

Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, noted that riskier assets are under pressure thanks to economic uncertainty.

Minal Thukral, Executive VP-Growth & Crypto Business Head at CoinDCX, highlighted over $1.19 billion in liquidations just in the past day, while the fear and greed index has cooled off to a neutral 55, showing investors are cautious but not panicking yet.