Bitcoin slid to $82,000 amid OpenAI revenue worries and tensions
Bitcoin slid to about $82,000 on Friday, with worries over OpenAI's revenue and global tensions rattling the market. This sharp fall led to nearly $1 billion in crypto liquidations.
Ethereum also dipped, now around $2,498.
Analysts say Bitcoin's next big test is holding above the $80,000 mark as oil prices and Treasury yields climb.
Crypto market cap slips to $2.79T
The whole crypto scene is feeling the heat. The market cap slipped 1.13% to $2.79 trillion, and coins like BNB and Dogecoin dropped up to 6.26%.
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, noted that riskier assets are under pressure thanks to economic uncertainty.
Minal Thukral, Executive VP-Growth & Crypto Business Head at CoinDCX, highlighted over $1.19 billion in liquidations just in the past day, while the fear and greed index has cooled off to a neutral 55, showing investors are cautious but not panicking yet.