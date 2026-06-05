Bitcoin slides to $60,841 after almost $18,000 10 day loss

Heavy selling pushes Bitcoin under $64,000

The drop started when Bitcoin was above $82,000 but kept breaking key support levels and slipping lower.

After briefly hanging around $76,000-$78,000, heavy selling pushed it below both the $70,000 and $64,000 marks.

This steady decline has made things extra volatile for investors everywhere, including in India, where people are now watching closely to see if Bitcoin can hold above $60,000 or if more turbulence is ahead.