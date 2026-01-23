Bitcoin struggles to hold $90,000; Ethereum and altcoins slip too
Bitcoin is hovering just below $90,000 this Friday, down nearly 6% for the week.
Ethereum and big-name altcoins like Solana and Dogecoin are also in the red, with some dropping more than 11% over seven days.
Why does this matter?
Even with the dip, Bitcoin's steady price near $90k hints at long-term potential.
Kalshi prices the odds of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 at 54%—so some traders are still optimistic.
Consolidation near $90k and accumulation by long-term holders in the $85k-$89k range suggest panic selling has been absent.
What's behind the drop?
Uncertainty is weighing things down. US tariff worries, shaky global politics, and recent ETF outflows have added pressure.
Over 17,000 BTC hit exchanges earlier this week, increasing supply.
Still, analysts say sentiment remains cautiously positive as Bitcoin bounces within its current range.