Bitcoin treasury firms lose $62 billion after 14% weekly drop

Companies reverse split, others sell Bitcoin

Major firms like Nakamoto (led by David Bailey) had to pull off a drastic 1-for-40 reverse stock split after shares nearly tanked.

Japan's Metaplanet saw its value drop over 80%, while Twenty One Capital's shares crashed 84%.

Smaller companies are also scrambling: some are selling off their Bitcoin or restructuring just to survive, as experts say the old crypto always goes up promise is fading fast.