Bitcoin treasury firms lose $62 billion after 14% weekly drop
Business
Bitcoin treasury companies just took a massive $62 billion hit as the crypto market slumped.
With Bitcoin prices dropping 14% this week and hitting a four-month low, these firms' total value slid from $134 billion last October to just $72 billion now, according to Artemis.
Companies reverse split, others sell Bitcoin
Major firms like Nakamoto (led by David Bailey) had to pull off a drastic 1-for-40 reverse stock split after shares nearly tanked.
Japan's Metaplanet saw its value drop over 80%, while Twenty One Capital's shares crashed 84%.
Smaller companies are also scrambling: some are selling off their Bitcoin or restructuring just to survive, as experts say the old crypto always goes up promise is fading fast.