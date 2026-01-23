BlackRock plans $800B fund to help rebuild Ukraine
BlackRock is involved in efforts to kickstart Ukraine's recovery after the war with Russia; some reports have referenced an $800 billion reconstruction or "prosperity" plan.
BlackRock's Financial Markets Advisory group has been appointed to provide pro bono advisory services to help design the Ukraine Development Fund, aiming to pull in both public and private money to rebuild everything from roads to tech.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about cash—BlackRock is working with JPMorgan Chase and Freshfields to spot investment opportunities across key sectors like energy, manufacturing, and IT.
While some officials are worried that US interests could dominate, President Zelenskyy hopes the involvement of big names like BlackRock will encourage transparency and attract global investors.
As CEO Larry Fink put it at Davos, real investment depends on "long-term and decisive security" and solid reforms—things Ukraine needs for a fresh start.