BlackRock plans $800B fund to help rebuild Ukraine

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about cash—BlackRock is working with JPMorgan Chase and Freshfields to spot investment opportunities across key sectors like energy, manufacturing, and IT.

While some officials are worried that US interests could dominate, President Zelenskyy hopes the involvement of big names like BlackRock will encourage transparency and attract global investors.

As CEO Larry Fink put it at Davos, real investment depends on "long-term and decisive security" and solid reforms—things Ukraine needs for a fresh start.