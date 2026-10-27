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Investment giant Blackstone opens new global capability center in Bengaluru
The new GCC will be headed by Susan Yung

Investment giant Blackstone opens new global capability center in Bengaluru

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 27, 2026
04:19 pm
What's the story

US-based alternative asset manager Blackstone has opened its second office in India. The new global capability center (GCC) is located in Bengaluru and will enhance the firm's operational capabilities while supporting its global businesses. The center is situated at an office park co-owned by Blackstone Real Estate and Prestige Group. It will bring together Blackstone employees and professional services partnerships across corporate functions.

Leadership

New GCC to be led by Susan Yung

The new GCC will be headed by Susan Yung, a senior managing director in Blackstone Credit & Insurance's investment operations team.

With over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Yung is well-equipped to lead this new center.

She also has a personal connection with Bengaluru, having previously lived there while working at Goldman Sachs.

Investment pledge

We are proud to deepen our presence in India: Chae

Michael Chae, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone, emphasized the firm's commitment to India with this expansion.

He said, "We are proud to deepen our presence in India with a new office in Bengaluru."

Chae added that this move reflects his conviction in one of its most important markets globally.

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Investment footprint

Blackstone's 2-decade journey in India

Blackstone has been a major investor in India since it first entered the market two decades ago.

The firm has expanded its operations across real estate, private equity, credit and insurance, and infrastructure sectors.

It is now one of India's largest owners of office, retail and logistics assets.

Blackstone also played a key role in launching five of India's six listed real estate investment trusts (REITs).

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