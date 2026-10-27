Investment giant Blackstone opens new global capability center in Bengaluru
What's the story
US-based alternative asset manager Blackstone has opened its second office in India. The new global capability center (GCC) is located in Bengaluru and will enhance the firm's operational capabilities while supporting its global businesses. The center is situated at an office park co-owned by Blackstone Real Estate and Prestige Group. It will bring together Blackstone employees and professional services partnerships across corporate functions.
Leadership
New GCC to be led by Susan Yung
The new GCC will be headed by Susan Yung, a senior managing director in Blackstone Credit & Insurance's investment operations team.
With over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Yung is well-equipped to lead this new center.
She also has a personal connection with Bengaluru, having previously lived there while working at Goldman Sachs.
Investment pledge
We are proud to deepen our presence in India: Chae
Michael Chae, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone, emphasized the firm's commitment to India with this expansion.
He said, "We are proud to deepen our presence in India with a new office in Bengaluru."
Chae added that this move reflects his conviction in one of its most important markets globally.
Investment footprint
Blackstone's 2-decade journey in India
Blackstone has been a major investor in India since it first entered the market two decades ago.
The firm has expanded its operations across real estate, private equity, credit and insurance, and infrastructure sectors.
It is now one of India's largest owners of office, retail and logistics assets.
Blackstone also played a key role in launching five of India's six listed real estate investment trusts (REITs).