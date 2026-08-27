Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto cap sugar purchases as prices surge
What's the story
Quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart as well as retail chains like DMart and Reliance Retail have reportedly capped purchases of sugar to manage existing stocks and avoid shortages. The move comes as supplies dwindle and prices continue to surge. The restrictions have been imposed ahead of the festive season when demand for this essential household item is expected to rise significantly.
Price surge
Sugar prices have been rising sharply
The supply squeeze has led to a sharp increase in sugar prices over the past few weeks.
According to data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail price of sugar was ₹65.05/kg on August 26, against some ₹48/kg a month ago.
In Delhi-NCR, Blinkit is allowing customers to buy one 5kg pack per transaction for select brands.
Rationing measures
Retailers report no stock-out situation
Retailers including DMart and Reliance have reportedly capped purchases at around 2-3kg per customer in some cases, with online grocery platforms following similar measures.
However, an executive from a leading sugar brand said there is no stock-out situation at present, despite these restrictions.
The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has projected net sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year at around 279 lakh tons after diversion to ethanol.
Price increase
Sugar prices have increased by about ₹7/kg in a month
Sugar prices have jumped from ₹48.18/kg on July 20, 2026, to ₹55.70/kg on August 20, 2026, an increase of nearly 16% in a month.
The rise has been attributed to lower domestic production, higher festive-season demand, weather-related crop damage, tighter global supplies as well as speculation and hoarding by some sections of the industry.