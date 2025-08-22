Next Article
Blinkit now delivers powered spectacles in 10 minutes
Need new specs in a hurry? Blinkit has teamed up with Lenskart to deliver powered spectacles to your door in just 10 minutes.
The service is live across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
No prescription needed—just pick your lens power and frame color on the Blinkit app.
Choose from 5 basic lens powers
You can choose from five basic lens powers (-0.25 to -1.5) and several frame color options, all right from the app's dropdown menu.
This move fits into Blinkit's push for rapid delivery of everyday essentials—joining their lineup that already includes gadgets and SIM cards.
It's a simple way to get basic glasses fast when you need them most.