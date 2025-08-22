Ola Electric gets nod to tweak ₹6,145cr IPO plan Business Aug 22, 2025

Ola Electric just got the green light from shareholders to change how it spends the ₹6,145 crore raised in its August 2024 IPO.

At its first AGM on August 22, 2025, nearly everyone backed using more of the money for growth, research and development (R&D), paying off debt, and other business needs.