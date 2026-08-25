Blinkit pauses new launches from Aug 31 to Nov 10
Business
Blinkit, the quick delivery app a lot of us use, is hitting pause on all new product launches from August 31 to November 10.
With festivals like Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Diwali lined up, it wants to keep things running smoothly as order volumes spike.
Blinkit halts trial and retrial orders
From September 10, Blinkit will also stop processing trial and retrial product orders.
This helps it focus on keeping shelves stocked and deliveries fast during the busiest shopping season.
If you're a seller or brand working with Blinkit, it's time to adjust your plans for the festive rush!