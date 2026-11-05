Blinkit to charge ₹2,500 for non-emergency ambulance rides
What's the story
Blinkit has introduced a new fee structure for its ambulance services. The company now charges ₹2,500 for non-emergency patient transfers. The move is aimed at keeping its emergency response vehicles available for those who need urgent medical attention. Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal (the parent company of Blinkit), said the revised pricing structure will discourage misuse of emergency ambulance facilities for routine medical visits.
Service record
Addressing misuse of emergency service
In a social media post, Goyal revealed that Blinkit Ambulance has handled nearly 42,000 cases in two years.
Of these, some 20,000 were medical emergencies where users weren't charged for the service.
However, he noted a shift in booking patterns, with more people using its ambulances for non-urgent medical needs like routine checkups and hospital visits.
Pricing details
Emergency transfers will remain free
Under the new system, emergency transfers will remain free while non-emergency ones will cost ₹2,500.
The payment will be collected post-journey rather than at the time of booking.
Goyal clarified this distinction in his announcement saying "Emergency transfers - free, as always. Non-emergency transfers - ₹2,500, charged after the trip," Goyal said.
The company plans to align its charges with those of private ambulance providers to deter misuse of emergency response vehicles for non-critical journeys.
Operational growth
Revenue to fund expansion, improve sustainability
The revenue generated from the new non-emergency transfer fee will be directed toward Eternal Foundation, which operates Blinkit Ambulance.
Goyal said the foundation intends to use these funds to expand its ambulance operations.
The initiative is also aimed at making the service more sustainable while ensuring that emergency transportation remains accessible without charge.