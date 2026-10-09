Blockchain.com seeks CFTC approval for prediction markets, crypto derivatives
Business
Blockchain.com is making moves to offer prediction markets and crypto derivatives in the US applying for key licenses from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC.
If approved, it could let users trade bets on real-world events and manage digital assets all in one place.
CEO and co-founder Peter Smith says this fits his vision of blending crypto with event-based trading.
Blockchain.com IPO, potential $6B valuation
Earlier this year, Blockchain.com filed for an IPO that could value the company at up to $6 billion.
It has already teamed up with platforms like Polymarket and Hyperliquid, and its push into prediction markets follows similar steps by Crypto.com and Gemini, so it's clear this space is heating up.