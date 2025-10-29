Blue Cloud soars 20% on $15 million Byte Eclipse deal
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions's stock shot up 20% on Wednesday after it signed a $15 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Byte Eclipse.
Together, they'll build Edge AI chips for the Oil and Gas sector, aiming to boost real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance in hard-to-reach places.
The first phase should wrap up in about 18 months.
Blue Cloud's strategic moves and stock performance
This move signals Blue Cloud's push into smarter tech for big industries, which has investors excited—even after a rough year, the stock's still up 400% over five years for those who held on.
Recent deals with Orange Business Services and BSNL also show Blue Cloud is serious about expanding its digital and telecom game.
New partnership aims to revolutionize oil and gas sector
By teaming up with Byte Eclipse, Blue Cloud is tackling tough challenges in Oil and Gas—like keeping operations secure and efficient—while doubling down on AI.
This partnership could set new standards for performance using cutting-edge chip technology where it matters most.