Blue Dart Express joins India Post to reach smaller towns
Business
Blue Dart Express is partnering with India Post to make deliveries easier in small towns and far-off places.
By combining Blue Dart's logistics know-how with India Post's huge network, they're aiming to reach more people in tier three and tier four areas, rolling out the plan in phases for wider coverage.
SMEs and e-commerce sellers benefit
This move is great news for businesses, especially small and midsize enterprises, and e-commerce sellers, who want to tap into new markets.
Leaders from both sides are excited, saying it'll help companies connect with more customers as the economy shifts.
Investors seem on board too: after the announcement, Blue Dart's stock saw a small bump, reflecting confidence in this new partnership.