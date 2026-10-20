BMW might pay you ₹7cr to leave the company

The voluntary exit program, which has been made available to some 50,000 employees, offers an individualized severance number for each worker.

However, the high-end figure of €650,000 isn't a standard offer but applies mostly to long-tenured and higher-paid employees.

The company has given two departure dates - March 31 or October 31 next year - with an additional "Turbo Bonus" for those opting for the earlier date.