What's the story

Boeing has predicted a massive surge in global air travel demand, expecting it to grow by over 40% by 2030.

The forecast, released ahead of the Paris Airshow, projects a need for around 43,600 new jetliners through to 2044.

This is in line with last year's prediction of 43,975 deliveries through to 2043.

Meanwhile, European competitor Airbus has raised its 20-year commercial aircraft demand forecast by 2% to 43,420 jets, expressing confidence that the industry will withstand ongoing trade tensions.