Next Article
Boeing defers to AAIB on AI171 crash findings
Boeing is letting India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) take the lead on the Air India AI171 crash investigation, following global rules that put AAIB in charge.
Boeing offered its condolences and support but won't share its own updates while the official process is underway.
Report highlights cockpit recordings captured critical moment
The AAIB's first findings didn't call for urgent safety changes to other Boeing 787-8 jets.
The report highlighted that cockpit recordings captured a critical moment—fuel cutoff switches were unexpectedly flipped, leading to loss of thrust before the crash.
The wreckage has been secured for more checks, and a final report is expected within a year as investigators keep digging into what happened.