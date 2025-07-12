Elon Musk's xAI targets $200 billion valuation
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is gearing up for a huge funding round that might push its value close to $200 billion. The Saudi Public Investment Fund is expected to be a major backer.
Still, Musk says xAI isn't desperate for cash right now and feels confident about its current resources.
xAI was valued at $80 billion earlier this year after raising $10 billion in a combination of $5 billion in debt and $5 billion in equity.
The company expects to pull in $1 billion revenue by the end of 2025 and hopes to top $13 billion annually by 2029.
They're also planning to spend $18 billion on data centers to power their tech.
Launched in July 2023, xAI wants to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT with its own tools.
It recently bought social platform X for $33 billion and has big ideas about blending AI with both Tesla and X.
Expanding its Grok chatbot and building an all-in-one AI ecosystem are high on the agenda.