Elon Musk's xAI targets $200 billion valuation

xAI was valued at $80 billion earlier this year after raising $10 billion in a combination of $5 billion in debt and $5 billion in equity.

The company expects to pull in $1 billion revenue by the end of 2025 and hopes to top $13 billion annually by 2029.

They're also planning to spend $18 billion on data centers to power their tech.