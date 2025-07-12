Adani's public bond snapped up rapidly in Indian debt market
Adani Enterprises just launched a secured bond (NCD) issue on July 9, aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore.
The response was massive—investors bid for 1.5 times the amount offered within hours, showing strong confidence in the company.
Bonds rated 'AA-' and offering up to 9.30% returns
These NCDs come with solid 'AA-' ratings and offer fixed annual returns between 8.95% and 9.30%, with options to invest for 2, 3, or 5 years.
Each bond is priced at ₹1,000 (minimum buy: 10 bonds), and you can trade them on BSE or NSE.
Adani's strong market position and growth potential
Adani Enterprises has built trust as India's top listed business incubator and keeps attracting investor interest—last year's public bond issue also sold out fast.
While India's public bond market is still growing due to regulatory hurdles, recent reforms are making it easier for regular folks to join in—and companies like Adani are leading the way.