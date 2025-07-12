Adani's public bond snapped up rapidly in Indian debt market

Bonds rated 'AA-' and offering up to 9.30% returns

These NCDs come with solid 'AA-' ratings and offer fixed annual returns between 8.95% and 9.30%, with options to invest for 2, 3, or 5 years.

Each bond is priced at ₹1,000 (minimum buy: 10 bonds), and you can trade them on BSE or NSE.