I-T relief slows direct tax receipt growth to 3.2%

Net collections down to ₹5.63 lakh crore

A massive jump in tax refunds (up 38%) pulled net collections down to ₹5.63 lakh crore—even though gross numbers went up.

The government says bigger refunds, new income tax slabs, and companies claiming more depreciation (thanks to higher spending) are behind it.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is speeding up refunds to help taxpayers and keep the economy moving.