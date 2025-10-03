Boeing's 777X jet delayed again, won't fly until 2027

Boeing 's highly-anticipated 777X jet will now make its commercial debut in early 2027 instead of 2026. The delay has already forced Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the first customer of this new widebody aircraft, to adjust its fleet plans accordingly. The news comes just weeks ahead of the Dubai Airshow where Boeing had first unveiled the plane back in 2013.

Delivery schedule Delay in certification process The first 777X jet was originally scheduled for delivery around 2020, six years after the program's launch in 2013. However, the timeline was pushed to 2026 and now has been delayed to early 2027. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg had previously admitted that they are behind schedule in certifying the jet due to a "mountain of work" still left to do. Despite this, he assured no new technical issues have been discovered with the aircraft.

Cost implications Financial implications of the delay The delay in the delivery of Boeing's 777X jet is expected to cost the company between $1 billion and $4 billion in its third-quarter earnings report. This comes on top of more than $10 billion in charges that have already been taken on the program. Investment analysts have lowered their free cash flow estimates for 2026 after Ortberg acknowledged new certification challenges with the aircraft.