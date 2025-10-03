Centre orders investigation as Wintrack accuses Chennai customs of bribery

The Finance Ministry has ordered an investigation into bribery allegations against Chennai customs officials by Wintrack Inc, a Chennai-based import-export firm. A senior officer from the Department of Revenue (DoR) has been appointed to conduct the inquiry. The move comes after Wintrack announced its decision to halt all import-export operations in India from October 1, citing harassment by customs officials in Chennai.

Allegations Allegations against officials of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch Wintrack, which allows customers to buy from Chinese and Thai e-commerce sites with home delivery in India, claims that officials retaliated after the company exposed alleged bribery practices twice this year. The company's founder Prawin Ganeshan has made specific allegations against officials of the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB). He claimed his wife's company was forced to pay over ₹2.1 lakh in bribes for a shipment worth $6,993.

Denial Dispute centers on undeclared boxes of USB cables Chennai customs has denied the allegations, saying that the importer has a history of making baseless corruption charges and false allegations. The dispute centers on eight undeclared boxes of USB cables with inbuilt rechargeable batteries, which need certification from the Central Pollution Control Board. Chennai customs said no Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) certificate was submitted despite repeated queries on August 29, September 8, and September 29.