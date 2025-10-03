Sensex slips to 80,925, Nifty holds above 24,800
Markets opened quietly this Friday after the break—Nifty slipped just eight points to 24,829 and Sensex dipped by 58 to 80,925.
Meanwhile, Bank Nifty edged up slightly and midcap stocks showed a bit more energy.
Caution is the name of the game today
If you're watching your investments or thinking about entering the market, today's mood is all about caution.
The Reserve Bank of India's recent moves are giving banks a boost, but foreign investors are still pulling money out—so gains feel limited.
According to VK Vijayakumar from Geojit, strong domestic buying is helping keep some big auto stocks afloat.
Tata Steel shines among top Nifty names
Tata Steel stood out with a solid 2.8% jump among top Nifty names.
On the flip side, Eicher Motors and HDFC Bank didn't have the best morning.
Banking and infrastructure stocks like Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T were also buzzing with activity as traders shifted focus across sectors.